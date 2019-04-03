Saguaro National Park offers summer junior ranger camps at Rincon Mountain District

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park will offer its traditional Junior Ranger Camps at the Rincon Mountain District (Saguaro East) again this summer.
For more than 25 years, these camps have introduced young Tucsonans to the wonders of southern Arizona’s only National Park. Each camp meets for three days, Monday through Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Camps take place during the first three weeks of June.
The camps, open to children ages 6 to 11, offer a variety of fun and exciting opportunities to learn about our national parks and the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert. Campers will participate in a variety of fun activities including early morning hikes, games and crafts, presented by National Park Service rangers and volunteers.
“Animals, plants and humans all share this desert and each have adapted to the environment in their own way,” says camp coordinator Jeff Wallner. “We’re training the next group of leaders to explore, learn and protect what makes Tucson so unique.”
A fee of $30 will be charged per child, per camp. The dates are June 3 to 5 or 10 to 12 for first time campers, or June 17 to 18 for last year’s returnees. Space is limited and advance registration is required.
For more information, or to get an application, visit on-line at www.nps.gov/sagu, stop by the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, located at 3693 S. South Old Spanish Trail, or call (520) 733-5153.
