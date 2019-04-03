Splash pad at Len Roberts Park closed for repairs

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The splash pad at Len Roberts Park in Sierra Vista has been shut down until further notice while the City repairs a broken water pipe that feeds this popular spring and summer feature.
City parks staff is assessing the damage, but the feature will remain closed until all necessary repairs are made.
The City anticipates bringing the splash pad back by May 1.
Last year the splash pad policy was changed from fee-based to free of charge and it has proved to be a popular park amenity. It was recently activated for 2019 on the first day of spring.
“We’ve seen much more use of the splash pad since making it free of charge,” says Laura Wilson, director of Leisure and Library Services. “It’s great to offer local youth and families a fun way to cool off and we’re working to bring this popular feature back online as fast as we can.”
