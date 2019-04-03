6th annual Cat Camp for Kids returns this summer at The Hermitage

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Looking for a fun summer camp for your cat crazy child? The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary has just the camp for them.
There will be four sessions of Cat Camp for children ages 6 to 11 this summer at the shelter at 5278 East 21st Street, Tucson 85711.
Cat Camp for Kids began in 2014 and brought many campers to The Hermitage, where they learn about cat behavior, animal safe products (the Leaping Bunny program), TNR (trap-neuter-return), cat health, and how to be a good pet parent, and a good citizen.
According to The Hermitage, each camp session has age-appropriate curriculum, ensuring that the children are presented with information in a fun, engaging way; campers will also complete several crafts, and spend precious time snuggling and playing with the cats living at the shelter.
"The environment for the cats is the best I’ve ever seen. It makes me happy that they are giving homes to all the cats. The knowledge I get at cat camp is awesome. The cats are awesome. What more could you ask for? Without cat camp, my summer would be the ‘most boring’ ever!" according to Kacey, a repeat Cat Camper.
"This is literally the best camp out there for cat lovers! My daughter loves to be able to learn about cats and spend time with them, knowing that she is making a difference in their lives while also having fun," said Corey, Kacey's mom. "This will be her sixth year at camp, and although we have moved out of state, we are coming back so she can go to cat camp at the Hermitage."
The Hermitage is offering two different choices for Cat Camp hours in 2019 - regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and extended hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discounts for siblings are also offered.
Cat Camp sessions in 2019 will be:
- Week one: June 10-14, for campers aged 9-11.
- Week two: June 17-21, for campers aged 6-8
- Week three: July 8-12, for campers aged 9-11.
- Week four: July 15-19, for campers aged 6-8.
Registration is available at The Hermitage’s website: https://hermitagecatshelter.org/events/. Click on the Cat Camp banner to be taken to the registration form; the deadline to register for camp is May 31.
