TPD detectives looking for information on March 31 hit and run

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit and run near North Campbell Avenue and East Glenn Street that took place on Sunday, March 31.
According to TPD the incident happened before 11 p.m. Sunday, when a pedestrian was crossing the street and was hit by a mid-size passenger vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a white or light colored Chrysler/Dodge vehicle, possibly a 300, Charger, or Challenger with two or four doors. It would have damage to the windshield and possibly the front passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.