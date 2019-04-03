TPD detectives looking for information on March 31 hit and run

By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 3, 2019 at 3:56 PM MST - Updated April 3 at 4:04 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved in a hit and run near North Campbell Avenue and East Glenn Street that took place on Sunday, March 31.

According to TPD the incident happened before 11 p.m. Sunday, when a pedestrian was crossing the street and was hit by a mid-size passenger vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white or light colored Chrysler/Dodge vehicle, possibly a 300, Charger, or Challenger with two or four doors. It would have damage to the windshield and possibly the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.

