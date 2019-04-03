Tucson, most robbed city in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -Tucson is the most robbed city in Arizona, according to a report by Your Local Security.
For 2017 alone, 1,431 robberies were reported in Tucson.
The team at Your Local Security looked at the FBI’s annual crime data, specifically robbery rates, to discover which city in each state had the most robberies.
Robbery is defined as “taking or attempting to take anything of value from the care, custody, or control of a person or persons by force or threat of force or violence and/or putting the victim in fear,” according to the FBI.
This means that street, bank and convenience store robberies were reflected in the numbers, as opposed to just home robberies.
The map below shows the city with the most robberies in each state.
To read the full report, click HERE.
The City of Tucson offers crime prevention tips online and you can checkout the areas by you that are currently being affected by crime by using this Tucson Crime Map.
