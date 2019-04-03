25 veterans honored during Vietnam War Commemoration pinning event

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - More than 25 Vietnam veterans were pinned during Tuesday’s Vietnam War Commemoration pinning event hosted by Humana and Iora Primary Care.
It was a special moment for many Vietnam veterans who were not welcomed home in the way veterans are today.
The ceremony served as a “welcome home,” publicly acknowledging the military service and sacrifices made by these veterans, and their families, during the Vietnam War.
The President and Congress established the Vietnam War Commemoration program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and to thank and honor Vietnam-era veterans.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 9 million Americans served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War; approximately 7 million are living today.
To reach these large numbers, the program has enlisted the assistance of many thousands of Commemorative Partner organizations at the local, state and national levels to conduct pinning events and activities that recognize Vietnam-era veterans and their families in their local communities.
For more on the program, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com.
