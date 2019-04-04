CCSO: Phone scam leaves serious anxiety in its wake

On Wednesday, April 3 a Bisbee resident and previous federal law enforcement officer was contacted by a girl who was screaming and saying "dad, I have been in a car accident and I am trapped inside of the car…" before the line was disconnected. According to CCSO moments later, the man was contacted again by a male subject who advised that the daughter, who was identified by name, was taken and it would cost $5,000 to get her back. The caller advised the potential victim to stay on the phone and not tell anyone about what was going on; telling the potential victim to go to a grocery store in Bisbee to give the caller the money. The potential victim went to the store and was not contacted by anyone, rather, he was told to send the money via Western Union inside of the store, which he did not do.