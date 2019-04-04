Cynthia Hermann sentenced to probation for endangerment

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson business woman will spend three years on probation for endangering the lives of residents of her assisted living care facility.
Cynthia Hermann was sentenced to the probation and 100 hours of community service for endangerment on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Hermann had pleaded guilty in February to two amended charges of endangerment.
Police say she did not do anything to care for the residents living in her adult care facility after the air conditioner broke in the summer of 2018.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.