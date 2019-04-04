Douglas mayoral recall effort proceeds with delivery of certified petitions

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Douglas city clerk has announced that the certified petition signatures regarding the recall of Mayor Robert Uribe will be filed by the Friday, April 5 deadline.
City Clerk Brenda Aguilar said, “The certified petition signatures are sufficient for the recall election.”
Of the 801 signatures, 668 signers were found by the Cochise County Recorder’s Office to be qualified at the time of signing. The date of certification is officially March 29.
Douglas community members called on Uribe to resign amid concerns about money, transparency, and social interaction after he decided not to renew the city manager’s contract.
Uribe’s term is set to expire in 2020.
The city council has until April 27 to call an election if the mayor does not resign by April 12.
Should the city clerk announce an election, it would be held on Aug. 27, which is the next election date that is at least 90 days after the election call.
Any registered voter who wants to challenge the number of certified signatures has until April 15 to begin an action in Superior Court.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.