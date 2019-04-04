Event Horizon Telescope project announces groundbreaking results

This artist’s impression depicts a rapidly spinning supermassive black hole surrounded by an accretion disc. This thin disc of rotating material consists of the leftovers of a Sun-like star which was ripped apart by the tidal forces of the black hole. Shocks in the colliding debris as well as heat generated in accretion led to a burst of light, resembling a supernova explosion. (Source: EHT) (ESO, ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser)