Event Horizon Telescope project announces groundbreaking results

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project and the National Science Foundation (NSF) will announce groundbreaking results at a press conference Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
The EHT project is an international collaboration that links radio dishes across the globe in hopes to capture the first ever image of a black hole. And they did!
The University of Arizona is leading this international effort, utilizing Arizona telescopes and observatories, UA’s Submillimeter Telescope on Mount Graham being one of them.
Okay, so let’s recap. There is this super cool, super massive black hole and we are finally going to see what it actually looks like.
Nerding out yet?
The NSF grant allows the team to develop technology needed to analyze the telescope data and release the first results to the public.
Experts suggest that from this photo we can discover what a black hole really looks like and how gravity and matter hold up close to one. Here’s what else scientists are hoping to find out from these results.
Among the conference panel of EHT researchers is Daniel Marrone from University of Arizona in the Astronomy Department, Steward Observatory who will answer questions along with the following researchers:
- Sheperd Doeleman, EHT Director, Harvard University Senior Research Fellow, Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian
- Avery Broderick, University of Waterloo, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics
- Sera Markoff, University of Amsterdam, Anton Pannekoek Institute for Astronomy, Gravitation and AstroParticle Physics Amsterdam
The event will take place 9 a.m. EDT at The National Press Club, 529 14th St N.W., Washington, D.C., 20045. The event will also be streamed live online. Keep in mind the time difference for Arizona viewers.
