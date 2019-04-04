FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will be up and down over these next few days and then...90s!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler as a weak weather system moves across the area. After that, high pressure builds over the southwest propelling our temperatures into 90-degree territory.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to sunny skies. Warmer and breezy with temperatures in the lower-80s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance for a sprinkle. Cooler with highs in the upper-70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s. 10% chance for an isolated shower.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-80s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.