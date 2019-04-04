Give blood with the Red Cross in April during National Volunteer Month

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month this April. Eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring.
Nearly half of the public knows someone who has been helped by a blood transfusion. For many volunteer blood donors, like Gail Wright, that personal connection serves as inspiration to give.
Wright’s brother was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in 1982 and needed several blood transfusions during his four-month recovery. She lived over 120 miles away at the time. Unable to be near him, she decided she could help by donating blood. Wright has continued to donate and recently completed her 11th gallon of donated blood – 88 lifesaving blood donations.
Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions, and the Red Cross salutes the volunteer blood and platelet donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission. While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of type O blood donations and urges type O donors to give now.
Make an appointment to help save lives now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
HBO and Red Cross invite Game of Thrones fans to Bleed #ForTheThrone
To celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO and the American Red Cross have partnered to encourage fans and donors to show their bravery and valor by bleeding #ForTheThrone. Many answered the call to give earlier this year, and much like the show, embarking on its final season, the fight for the living isn’t over.
Those who come to donate by April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones. Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.*
Additionally, all presenting donors April 11-30, 2019, will receive a commemorative Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies** last, and automatically be entered in the above-mentioned sweepstakes.
Green Valley
- 4/22/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Las Campanas, 565 W Belltower
Oro Valley
- 4/7/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road
Sahuarita
- 4/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sahuarita High School, 350 W. Sahuarita Rd.
- 4/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rancho Sahuarita, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul
Tucson
- 4/3/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/3/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way
- 4/3/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
- 4/4/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/5/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/5/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/5/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gateway at Tucson Apartments, 2800 W. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/5/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/5/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/6/2019: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Voyager RV Resort Mid, 8701 S. Kolb Rd.
- 4/6/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/6/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/6/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Creative Thinking Gift Baskets, 6464 E Tanque Verde Rd.
- 4/6/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/7/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 North Oracle Road
- 4/7/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/7/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/7/2019: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Rd.
- 4/8/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/8/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
- 4/9/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/9/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/10/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northwest Hospital Administration, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- 4/10/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/10/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/11/2019: 7 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Tucson Electric Power Company, 88 E Broadway
- 4/11/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson High School, 400 N. 2nd Avenue
- 4/11/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Keller Williams Southern Arizona-Kolb La Playa, 1849 N. Kolb Road, Suite 101
- 4/11/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Arconic Fastening Systems, 3724 E. Columbia St.
- 4/11/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/12/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 9500 N. Oracle Road
- 4/12/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Center for Neuro Sciences, 2450 E River Rd
- 4/12/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/12/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/13/2019: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle
- 4/13/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/13/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/13/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Serenity Baptist Church, 15501 W. Ajo Highway
- 4/13/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/14/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/14/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1940 East Adams St.
- 4/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., El Rio Health-Birth & Women's Health Center, 5979 E Grant Rd #107
- 4/14/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tucson American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd Street
- 4/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
- 4/15/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/15/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/16/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/16/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/17/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/17/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thomas W Keating Bio5, 1657 E. Helen Street, Thomas W. Keating Bioresearch Building
- 4/17/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/18/2019: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sabino High School, 5000 N. Bowes Rd
- 4/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Arizona Urgent Care, 1040 S. Harrison Road, Suite 120
- 4/18/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 3601 S. 6th Ave
- 4/18/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/19/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., La Galeria, 2800 E. Ajo Way
- 4/19/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/19/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/20/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E Speedway Blvd #39
- 4/20/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/21/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/21/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 7600 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/22/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/22/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/22/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., University of Arizona Park Student Union, 615 N Park Ave
- 4/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N Resort Drive
- 4/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pima Community College East Campus, 8181 E. Irvington Rd.
- 4/23/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/23/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walgreens, 9184 E Valencia Rd
- 4/24/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/24/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., SONORAN SCIENCE ACADEMY GYM TUCSON, 2325 W Sunset Rd
- 4/24/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carrington College, 201 N Bonita Ave
- 4/24/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., STAR Academic Center, 5093 S. Liberty Ave.
- 4/24/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/25/2019: 8 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
- 4/25/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Edge High School, 2555 E. First Street
- 4/25/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., University of Arizona Campus Health, 1224 E. Lowell St.
- 4/25/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Running Shop, 3055 N. Campbell Ave #153
- 4/26/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/26/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/27/2019: 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/28/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/28/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave.
- 4/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Arizona Community Academy, 2470 N. Tucson Blvd.
- 4/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/29/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
- 4/29/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/30/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., City High School, 47 East Pennington Street
- 4/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Delta Sigma Pi Eller College of Management, 1130 E. Helen Street
- 4/30/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Broadway Blood Donation Center Tucson, 7139 E. Broadway Blvd.
- 4/30/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center, 7325 N La Cholla Blvd. Ste 207
Nogales
- 4/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Blvd.
Rio Rico
- 4/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coatimundi Middle School, 490 Avenida Coatimundi
Sonoita
- 4/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sonoita Elgin Fire Station, 3173 Highway 83
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
