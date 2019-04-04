Hopping into the wrong Uber or Lyft can have deadly consequences.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - New light is being shed on the fact that ride share company emblems do not light up.
A bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature to require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs, days after police say a college student mistakenly got into the wrong car and was kidnapped and killed.
Police say Samantha Josephson had ordered an Uber ride, but mistakenly got into a similar car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland.
Police say he killed Josephson with a sharp object and then dumped her body.
Closer to home, Uber and Lyft driver John Godwin showed KOLD News 13 what Arizona drivers are given.
"They are reflective, they don't light up." Godwin explained while pointing out the Uber and Lyft emblems on his windshield.
Godwin does however have a light up Lyft amp in his window, but that is only given to drivers who have reached Gold or Platinum status based on the number of rides they've given.
Mistaking an Uber or Lyft can be easier than many think, especially at night.
It’s already happened here in Tucson when two men posed as Uber drivers and tried to sexually assault a woman.
Which is why potential riders should always be cross checking the license plate, asking for the driver’s name instead of giving theirs first, and avoid going alone as often as possible.
Just because someone has an Uber or Lyft sticker doesn’t always make them legitimate.
We found out it’s very easy to order the emblems online and place them in the window, which is why it’s so important to double check the car and license plate.
These tips don’t just go for riders. Drivers are just as much at risk for getting assaulted, which is why both parties need to be absolutely sure they’re in the right place before buckling up.
The Tucson Police Department offers the following safety tips to consider when using ride-share services:
- When traveling alone, share your trip plans with a family member or friend
- Wait for your ride inside, if possible
- Make sure you have the right vehicle (check the color, make, model, and license plate of the vehicle)
- Ask the driver for their name and do not provide a name for them
- Sit in the back seat
- Check for a visible GPS and follow along with your phone
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings
- As always, should you have any concerns regarding your safety or should you notice suspicious activity, please call 911.
