I-10, Ruthrauff Park and Ride location to close permanently

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Park and Ride lot near Interstate 10 and Ruthrauff Road set to close next week, according to Sun Tran.
As of April 12, the Sun Tran Park and Ride lot will close permanently, due to upcoming I-10/Ruthrauff Road interchange construction project scheduled to begin later this year.
Riders of Route 17 are encouraged to use the nearby Park and Ride location at the Victory Assembly of God Church at 2561 West Ruthrauff Road, just east of I-10 and Ruthrauff at Kain Avenue.
For more information about the I-10/Ruthrauff Road project, visit www.azdot.gov/RuthrauffTI; for more information about Sun Tran, visit www.suntran.com or call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for individuals with TDD equipment, call 520-628-1565).
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.