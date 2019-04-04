10K Strong: Crowd keeps growing with every Wildcats win

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The crowd continues to grow at the McKale Center with every Wildcats win on the court.
The University of Arizona Women’s Basketball team beat TCU 59 to 53 Wednesday night, to advance to the championship of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
A record crowd of 10,135 fans filled the seats inside the arena to cheer the women on in their tournament run.
In the loud crowd, we also found love.
“It’s a special day, it’s our wedding anniversary - 48th," said Paul Prazak.
Paul and his wife, Linda, decided to spend their special day sitting right in the middle of thousands of other people.
“We’re not season ticket holders, we saw how well they were doing and we wanted to come out and see them," said Paul. “It seemed like a great way to spend our anniversary. We wanted to celebrate with them and hope - cheer them on all the way."
Support, maybe “in sickness and in health.” With the heart of Tucson beating right in a tournament run, the only thing that may be better than true love...
“A win!" said Linda. “How about a win?”
Tickets for the WNIT Championship game went on sale immediately following Wednesday’s win.
