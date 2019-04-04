No more expiration dates for portable permanent MVD disability placards

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Those with a permanent disability placard will no longer need to worry about it expiring, thanks to changes from a new state law, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Qualifying ADOT Motor Vehicle Division customers with a disability are now being issued blue permanent placards that have no expiration date. The new law eliminated the previous five-year renewal requirement.
The portable blue placard is designed as a convenience for disabled motorists who may use more than one vehicle or for family members, friends or caregivers who drive a disabled person in a vehicle without a disability plate.
This new law does not apply to the red temporary disability placard that is only valid for six months.
Those who have blue placards with an expiration date can exchange them for a permanent placard at any time regardless of the expiration date. Customers should go to ServiceArizona.com and click on the “Permanent Placard Replacement” link. There is no charge.
There are also no changes to the underlying requirements for qualifying for a permanent or temporary disability placard or license plate.
For more information: azdot.gov/mvd
