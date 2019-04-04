Police: Intoxicated driver causes fatal crash on east side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - On March 31, 2019, shortly after 4 a.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the intersection of E. Speedway Blvd. and N. Camino Seco in reference to a serious-injury collision involving two passenger vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned Tucson Fire responded and transported one of the involved drivers to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Tucson Police Traffic Investigators were contacted and responded to continue the investigation. According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a silver 2017 Ford Fusion was eastbound on Speedway Blvd. passing through Camino Seco. A brown 1999 Saturn passenger car was also eastbound on Speedway Blvd. The Saturn was just ahead of or passing the Ford Fusion. The vehicles collided east of Camino Seco in which the Ford Fusion rear-ended the Saturn. The collision caused the Saturn to spin out of control, jump across the raised concrete median and come to rest in the westbound lanes of Speedway Blvd. The driver of the Saturn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
The Ford Fusion came to rest against the raised median in the eastbound lanes of Speedway Blvd. The driver remained on scene and was contacted by officers when they arrived. Officers noted signs and symptoms of intoxication on the driver of the Ford. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. She was subsequently booked into Pima County Jail.
Sadly, on April 1, 2019, the driver of the Saturn passed away from his injuries. He has been identified as 38 year-old Justin J. Faucher. Next of kin has been notified. Interviews, in conjunction with the processing of the roadway, indicate that speed was a factor in this collision.
This is an on-going investigation. Additional charges may be added at a later date.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.