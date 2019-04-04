Police: Intoxicated driver causes fatal crash on east side

Tucson Police Traffic Investigators were contacted and responded to continue the investigation. According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a silver 2017 Ford Fusion was eastbound on Speedway Blvd. passing through Camino Seco. A brown 1999 Saturn passenger car was also eastbound on Speedway Blvd. The Saturn was just ahead of or passing the Ford Fusion. The vehicles collided east of Camino Seco in which the Ford Fusion rear-ended the Saturn. The collision caused the Saturn to spin out of control, jump across the raised concrete median and come to rest in the westbound lanes of Speedway Blvd. The driver of the Saturn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.