Roadrunners beat Iowa to climb back into playoff picture

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners rallied from a 3-1 deficit Wednesday night to beat the Iowa Wild 4-3 in overtime and climb back into the AHL playoff picture.
The Roadrunners (33-23-5-3, 74 pts.) with the win jumped passed Colorado and into the 4th and final Pacific Division playoff spot.
Tucson leads the Eagles with four games remaining and trails San Diego by just one point for the third divisional playoff position.
The Roadrunners still have two games remaining this season with the Gulls and could conceivably still catch San Jose for the 2nd seed in the Pacific Division.
Jay Varady’s crew tied the game in the third period on goals by Lane Pederson (20th) and Trevor Cheek (7th).
Tucson won it 3:18 into the overtime period on a score by Nick Merkley.
The goal for Merkley was his fourth in four game and allowed Tucson to win for the first time this season when trailing after two periods.
Despite losing goaltender Adin Hill to the parent Arizona Coyotes Wednesday morning by way of recall, Hunter Miska earned the win in net for Tucson, stopping 21 shots.
The team is also 8-1-0-1 in their last ten games, their best stretch of ten games over the course of the season. This winning streak comes on the heels of a seven-game losing streak that drop the Roadrunners 11 points of the divisional playoff picture.
Tucson is 2-0 on their four-game road swing which dontinues in Ontario on Sunday at 3 p.m.
