Torementa torch FC Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A close match for FC Tucson got away quickly in the second half as the Football Club lost 3-1 Wednesday night to South Georgia Tormenta FC.
After a scoreless 1st half, FC Tucson (1-1-0, 3 pts) took the lead on a goal by Devin Vegas in the 55th minute.
But South Georgia struck quickly with a pair of back-to-back tallies from Lucas Coutinho (57’) and Alex Morrell (58’) against Philip Ejimadu.
Marco Maletto (68’) added the third goal for the SGTFC (2-0-0, 6 pts.).
FC Tucson is now off for nine days until their home opener at Kino North Stadium against Toronto FC II on Saturday, April 13.
