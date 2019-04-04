Tucson man convicted of first degree murder in death of his wife

According to the PCAO, Calderon pulled a knife out and threatened his wife, cutting and stabbing at her hands and arms. At one point Calderon grabbed the steering wheel and forced the car into the median, it was at this point he pulled out a gun and shot several rounds, including two that broke the back window and two that went through the floorboard and passenger door. When his wife attempted to escape, he shot her in the back, paralyzing her. She fell face first in the dirt, then Calderon got out of the vehicle and shot her in the back of the head, killing her.