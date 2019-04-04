Tucson man convicted of first degree murder in death of his wife

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man will know next month what his sentence is after being convicted of first degree murder earlier this week, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
Leroy Calderon, Jr. was convicted on one count each of First Degree Murder, Domestic Violence Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Violence Child Abuse, and Domestic Violence Endangerment, stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 22, 2018.
Calderon, his wife and 7-year-old son were traveling on I-10 when he got into an argument with his wife, who had been driving, while the son was in the back seat.
According to the PCAO, Calderon pulled a knife out and threatened his wife, cutting and stabbing at her hands and arms. At one point Calderon grabbed the steering wheel and forced the car into the median, it was at this point he pulled out a gun and shot several rounds, including two that broke the back window and two that went through the floorboard and passenger door. When his wife attempted to escape, he shot her in the back, paralyzing her. She fell face first in the dirt, then Calderon got out of the vehicle and shot her in the back of the head, killing her.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 6.
