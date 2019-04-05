Armed man prompts police call at Tucson school

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An armed man on the campus of a Tucson school prompted a police call late Thursday, April 4.
Two adults got into an argument and community members called 911 when they saw one man was carrying a firearm.
It happened around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Coronado School, according to Gerad Ball, principal of Coronado K-8 School.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded within minutes and the incident was diffused and resolved.
Classes were held as normal April 5, without interruption.
Ball’s letter to parents can be read below:
Good evening,
This is Gerad Ball, principal of Coronado K-8 School.
I am calling to inform you that there was an incident at approximately 7 pm tonight in the parking lot of Coronado School.
Two adult, non-students were involved in an altercation. One of the adults was in possession of a handgun.
School personnel and community members quickly responded and called 911. The Pima County Sheriff’s department responded within minutes and the incident was diffused and resolved.
We want to take a moment and thank those members of the community, school staff and sheriff’s department for their committed and immediate response.
Classes will be conducted as normal tomorrow without interruption.
Please contact me at 696-6627 if you have questions or concerns.
Thank you.
Gerad Ball
Principal
Coronado K-8 School
