Everything to know about the Tucson Folk Festival

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The 34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival is happening this weekend in Downtown Tucson from Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, April 7.
There are 6 venues within walking distance of Jácome Plaza (corner of Stone and Pennington), to feature over 120 musical acts, including many of Tucson’s favorites - traditional, contemporary, ethnic folk, and acoustic music guaranteed to delight and entertain the whole family. The festival also includes a variety of memorable activities to experience: mouth-watering culinary options on the Church Avenue Food Court; Festival Beer Garden; Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition; Young Artist Showcase; Family Show; an instrument petting zoo; kids activities; free, interactive music workshops and the festival store.
Red Molly will perform on Jácome Plaza Saturday, with the Heather Hardy Band taking the stage on Sunday; while Mr. Nature’s Music Garden is the Family Show Headliner for both Saturday and Sunday on the Wildflower Stage just west of the downtown public library.
More information can be found HERE.
The Tucson Folk Festival hours are: Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Below is a list of road closures that will be in place for the event. Please note due to current ADA ramp and sidewalk improvement work that is ongoing, restrictions for pedestrian and bicycle access at Northwest Alameda and Stone as well as Northeast Alameda and Church will be in place.
- Friday, April 5 – Beginning at 7 a.m. Church Avenue between Alameda Street and Pennington Street will be closed through Sunday night.
- Church Avenue between Congress Street and Council Street
- Alameda Street between Stone Avenue and Court Avenue
- Washington Street between Church and Meyer Avenue
- Court between Washington Street and Telles Street
- Church Avenue between Congress Street and Alameda Street
Businesses, parking garages and parking lots are open and accessible during the road closures. There are over 15,000 available parking spaces in Downtown Tucson.
Motorists traveling in the downtown area may experience traffic delays during these closures, so please plan accordingly. The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking in these areas. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs.
