Expect more than just baseball at D-backs home opener

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Lots of new things are happening for the home opener for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
They start their first home series with the World Series Champs Boston Red Sox at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, April 5, at 4:10 p.m.
The most significant change for the players is a new field, which is now synthetic turf instead of natural grass. The D-backs say the change will conserving water.
Another cool and new thing is the Cox Connection Bullpen. It’s basically a virtual picture that you can take with Randy Johnson, Baxter the mascot or team president Derrick Hall. You snap the picture and then it is sent to your cell phone with your name and an autograph.
Also you can’t forget about the food. One of the great things to get at the ballpark is the food. Among the new choices are the cheezy BLT, the all-day breakfast dog and a healthy option: a vegan burger called the Camelback Burger.
Tucson-based fans will benefit from the D-backs Express Bus. It will take fans from the Foothills Mall all the way to Chase Field.
Thanks to the bus, fans won’t have to worry about parking, driving or even filling up the gas tank. For more information about the bus, click HERE.
