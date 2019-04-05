FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on tap for your Friday and Saturday!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our first 90 degree temperatures of the year are right around the corner.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Sprinkle possible. Highs in the lower-70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the mid-70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower-80s.
