FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on tap for your Friday and Saturday!

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 5, 2019 at 5:23 AM MST - Updated April 5 at 6:24 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our first 90 degree temperatures of the year are right around the corner.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Sprinkle possible. Highs in the lower-70s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower-80s.

