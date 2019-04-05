Help Tucson police identify armed robbery suspect

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an armed bank robbery suspect.
According to TPD the robbery occurred at 4:30 p.m Thursday, April 4 when the suspect entered the Pima Federal Credit Union at 231 North Pantano Road.
He approached a teller and demanded money from the register, advising the teller that he was reportedly armed with an explosive device and threatening to use it. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area before police arrived.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot tall and weighing 200 pounds with a beard and a possible tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, where they can remain anonymous.
