Help Tucson police identify robbery, aggravated assault suspects

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Robbery detectives with the Tucson Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying these two robbery, aggravated assault suspects.
According to TPD the incident took place on March 15, 2019 around 9:45 p.m. at the Plaza Centro Garage, 345 E. Congress.
The suspects approached the victim and produced a handgun. As they attempted to rob the victim, one of the suspects fired the weapon, luckily no one was struck. They left the scene in a dark colored passenger vehicle, believed to be a Volkswagen.
One of the suspects appears to have a dark mole or tattoo on the right side of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.
