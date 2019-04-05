Interstate 11 draft environmental impact statement available for public review

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is encouraging members of the public to review the draft environmental impact statement for the 280-mile Interstate 11 corridor, which is planned to stretch from Nogales to Wickenburg.
The review and comment period begins Friday, April 5 and lasts through May 31. The Draft Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement is available HERE.
Public hearings are scheduled for the following locations:
- Tucson - May 8 at the Tucson Convention Center Ballrooms/Lobby, 260 S. Church Avenue, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Marana - May 11, Marana High School Cafeteria, 12000 W. Emigh Road, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nogales - May 7, Quality Hotel Americana, 639 N. Grand Avenue, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Casa Grande - May 1, Holiday Inn, 777 N. Pinal Avenue, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Buckeye - April 29, Palo Verde Energy Education Center, 600 N. Airport Road, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wickenburg - April 30, Wickenburg Community Center, 160 N. Valentine Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition to providing verbal or written comments at a public hearing, comments can be submitted using the following methods:
- Online: i11study.com/Arizona
- Email: I-11ADOTStudy@hdrinc.com
- Bilingual Phone: 1.844.544.8049
Mail: I-11 Tier 1 EIS Study Team, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., Mail Drop 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007
The proposed I-11 is intended to provide a connection from Mexico to I-11 in Nevada. It is envisioned to include a combination of new and existing roadways.
