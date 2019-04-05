Interstate 11 draft environmental impact statement available for public review

Interstate 11 draft environmental impact statement available for public review
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 5, 2019 at 1:03 PM MST - Updated April 5 at 1:03 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is encouraging members of the public to review the draft environmental impact statement for the 280-mile Interstate 11 corridor, which is planned to stretch from Nogales to Wickenburg.

The review and comment period begins Friday, April 5 and lasts through May 31. The Draft Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement is available HERE.

Public hearings are scheduled for the following locations:

  • Tucson - May 8 at the Tucson Convention Center Ballrooms/Lobby, 260 S. Church Avenue, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Marana - May 11, Marana High School Cafeteria, 12000 W. Emigh Road, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Nogales - May 7, Quality Hotel Americana, 639 N. Grand Avenue, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Casa Grande - May 1, Holiday Inn, 777 N. Pinal Avenue, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Buckeye - April 29, Palo Verde Energy Education Center, 600 N. Airport Road, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wickenburg - April 30, Wickenburg Community Center, 160 N. Valentine Street, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to providing verbal or written comments at a public hearing, comments can be submitted using the following methods:

Mail: I-11 Tier 1 EIS Study Team, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., Mail Drop 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

The proposed I-11 is intended to provide a connection from Mexico to I-11 in Nevada. It is envisioned to include a combination of new and existing roadways.

Map of Recommended I-11 Corridor Alternative_April 2019 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.