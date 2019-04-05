Oro Valley Summer 2019 Parks & Recreation Program Guide now available

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Summer 2019 Parks and Recreation Program Guide is now available online, check it out for complete details on recreational programs for all age groups, aquatics, summer camps and special events through August 2019.
Hard copies will be available soon. Look for them at the Oro Valley Community Center (10555 N. La Cañada Drive) and at Oro Valley Town Hall (11000 N. La Cañada Drive).
Highlights include:
- Oro Valley Aquatic Center family summer passes
- Drive-in on the Driving Range – Free movie series
- All new Summer Sports Camp, and camp options for all kids!
- July 4th Celebration – New location at JDK Park!
Digital reader—Click here or copy/paste this URL into your web browser: http://issuu.com/orovalley/docs/summerprogramguide2019_web?e=7482389/68860978
Printable PDF—Click here or copy/paste this URL into your web browser: https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/sites/default/files/media/docs/2019/summerprogramguide2019-web.pdf
For more information on Oro Valley Parks & Recreation, visit www.orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec or follow them on Facebook.
