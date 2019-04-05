PACC participating in Adopt Love. Adopt Local event

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Adopt Love. Adopt Local is coming up next weekend and for the fifth year the Pima Animal Care Center will be participating.
This year PACC will be bringing around 25 pups to the adoption event, where in 2018 they were able to adopt out 23 dogs!
Adoption fees will be discounted for PACC pups, who will come spayed/neutered, with age appropriate vaccinations, microchipped and a free vet visit. There will be a $19 licensing fee for the dogs.
Adopt Love. Adopt Local will be Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Hall of the Tucson Expo Center at 3750 East Irvington Road.
The event will also have a prize wheel offering free toys, treats, collars, leashes and PetSmart gift cards, as well as several other local shelters and rescue groups.
