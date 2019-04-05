Stepan scores twice, Coyotes dump Vegas, 4-1

On the first, Lawson Crouse fed Stepan, who deked around Fleury's right pad to give Arizona a 2-1 lead. Stepan got his 15th goal of the season when he buried a rebound that would get challenged by Vegas coach Gerard Gallant, who was looking for goaltender interference. The Situation Room confirmed the incidental contact between Crouse and Fleury occurred in the white ice and did not constitute goaltender interference.