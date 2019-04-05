Three LA teens arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into U.S.

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Three teens from Los Angeles are facing charges after attempting to smuggle drugs across the Arizona border into the U.S., according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Monday morning, April 1, CBP officers at the Lukeville Port of Entry, 148 miles southwest of Tucson, pulled the Ford Mustang the three teens were traveling in for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted to it.
Officers searched and found bundles of drugs in the vehicle's rear quarter panels; the bundles were tested and found to be nearly 62 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $187,000; and .36 pounds of fentanyl worth an estimated $4,800.
All three were arrested and turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.
