Tucson Police: Pedestrian collision near 12th, Drexel now fatal

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A man, identified as 22-year-old Ezekiel E. Brinker, died just two days after being hit by a vehicle near 12th Avenue and Drexel on April 1, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. when Operations Division South officers responded to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Santa Maria street for a serious injury collision.
Investigators learned that a 2016 Honda SUV had been heading north on 12th Avenue and as it passed through the intersection at Santa Maria, as Brinker had been walking across 12th Ave. from east to west and was 25 feet north of Santa Maria when he was hit by the SUV. According to TPD the SUV swerved to avoid Brinker, who was not in a crosswalk (marked or implied). He was hit by the front passenger corner of the SUV.
The driver stopped, remained at the scene, and cooperated with investigators. According to a DUI officer who arrived at the scene, the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Crews with Tucson Fire arrived at the scene and transported Brinker, who had life-threatening injuries, to Banner University Medical Center. According to TPD, Brinker died from his injuries on Wednesday, April 3. They determined that he had alcohol in his system at the time of the collision.
Evidence at the scene and interviews indicated that speed was not a factor in the crash, according to TPD.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests or citations have been issued at this time.
