Tucson Police: Pedestrian collision near 12th, Drexel now fatal

Investigators learned that a 2016 Honda SUV had been heading north on 12th Avenue and as it passed through the intersection at Santa Maria, as Brinker had been walking across 12th Ave. from east to west and was 25 feet north of Santa Maria when he was hit by the SUV. According to TPD the SUV swerved to avoid Brinker, who was not in a crosswalk (marked or implied). He was hit by the front passenger corner of the SUV.