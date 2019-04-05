‘Unrecognizable’ charred body found in storage unit believed to be missing NY teacher

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) – Charred human remains have been discovered in a storage facility in the New York City borough of Staten Island.
Police suspect they could be what’s left of a missing teacher.
New York Police Department top brass on Thursday afternoon talked about potential charges against 42-year-old Michael Cammarata in the case of his estranged wife.
“With the discovery of these human remains, the investigation has taken a turn into a murder investigation, so we’re working with the Staten Island District Attorney to establish probable cause and justification to charge him with murder,” said Assistant Chief William Aubry with the NYPD.
Jeanine Cammarata, a 37-year-old teacher and mother of three, was last seen alive on Saturday around 9 p.m., when she left her current boyfriend’s home in Staten Island for the home of her estranged husband in Queens.
“I believe he probably baited her, because she was afraid of him,” said Eric Gansberg, Jeanine Cammarata’s attorney.
Gansberg confirms that Jeanine and Michael Cammarata were to begin a potentially bitter divorce and custody proceeding on Monday.
But over the weekend, according to police, the worst happened.
Police said Michael Cammarata was seen in surveillance video storing a bag at his south Staten Island storage facility, where crime scene technicians were investigating all day Thursday.
A body in a bag was found there Thursday morning, burned beyond recognition.
"The human remains are unrecognizable," Aubry said.
Also over the weekend, a series of texts from Jeanine Cammarata’s phone were sent to her best friend, claiming multiple times that she couldn’t talk because she was with her husband and their kids.
Her friends and family were skeptical, and now it seems, with good reason.
But detectives still have much more work ahead of them.
"We have search warrants to continue to execute, forensic evidence to examine, witnesses to speak to, video and electronic evidence to review, and we're still looking for Ms. Cammarata's 2017 white Chevy Cruz," Aubry said.
Michael Cammarata was taken into custody on charges of assault and stalking – which are not directly related to Jeanine Cammarata’s disappearance.
The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the identity of the remains, and the cause of death.
Copyright WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.