Vigil held for missing Picture Rocks woman

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Dozens of people held a vigil Thursday night for a missing woman last seen in Picture Rocks.
Sarah Galloway, who has Down Syndrome, went missing nearly two weeks ago from her home.
Volunteers and rescue crews searched for her for a week, but could not find any sign of her.
The vigil was held in the parking lot of the Wagon Wheel near where she was last seen.
KOLD News 13 spoke to her sister, Kandace Jaconski, on how she feels without knowing where her sister is.
"Going on without her is like a bad dream and it's impossible," said Jaconski. "We love you Sarah."
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
