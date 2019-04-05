WNIT: Sam the shot blocker

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - She’s not the tallest Wildcat, but she’s playing like it.
Sam Thomas blocked TCU’s Amy Okonkwo shot as the clock expired on Arizona’s 59-53 win Wednesday night. It was a statement to the defense she has played throughout this Wildcats run in WNIT.
Defensive versatility has been the story of Thomas in her sophomore season at UA.
The listed 6’0 guard leads the Wildcats in blocks this season with 49. That’s 20 more blocks than her closest teammate.
She’s been a blocking machine in the post-season with 13 in the last four games.
During games you can find the listed 6’0 guard playing defense on anyone from the opposing team's point guards to their centers.
There have been nine games this season in which she has recorded at least three steals, including an early non-conference game against South Carolina State in which she had four steals to go along with a season-high five blocks.
Against Idaho in the WNIT Round of 16, she had a career-high six steals.
Not only is she an incredible defender, she is also Arizona's third-leading scorer at nine points per game and averaged ten points in Pac-12 play, the second-most on the team.
Arizona (23-13) will host Northwestern(21-14) on Saturday at McKale Center in the WNIT Championship game.
