FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get outside and enjoy tomorrow before those 90s hit!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s for your Sunday before we see our first 90 degree temperatures of the year.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower-80s. Windy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Windy. 20% chance for scattered showers.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for scattered showers. Highs in the lower-70s.
