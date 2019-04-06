FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get outside and enjoy tomorrow before those 90s hit!

By Jaclyn Selesky | April 6, 2019 at 4:06 PM MST - Updated April 6 at 4:06 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s for your Sunday before we see our first 90 degree temperatures of the year.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower-80s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Windy. 20% chance for scattered showers.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for scattered showers. Highs in the lower-70s.

