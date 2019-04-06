‘Maybe she came to the end of her rope.’ Friends of woman accused of killing grandsons speaks

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - “Somewhere, something snapped.”
Chandra McCord is one just one of the friends and family members who are in shock today. After learning that 55-year-old Dorothy Flood is accused of killing her two grandsons, McCord said she feels numb.
“My first reaction was of course no. it could not be the same Dorothy we knew.”
McCord worked with Flood for several years at UMC. She describes Flood as being the smartest one in the room, who had her office space decked out with photos of her grandchildren.
Tragedy is what brought the two together.
After Flood lost her husband in 2014, McCord, a widower as well, said they were able to talk and try to heal together.
“Her and I became widow sisters. We would help each other and talk things through.”
Tragedy continued to strike in Flood's life. A few years later Flood's daughter, the mother of Jaden and Jorden, committed suicide. Leaving Flood to become the sole caretaker for the children.
“You could see the fear that she had of the future.” said McCord. “She was afraid she wasn’t going to be able to handle it.”
But despite that fear, McCord said Dorothy gave her whole heart to those children. Even quitting her job to take care of them.
“She loved those grandkids and she loved her family.”
Now all anyone can wonder is what they could have done to prevent this.
“We just wish she would have reached out. To any one of us at any time.”
McCord told KOLD News 13 that Flood did have a medical condition that may have affected her brain and said maybe Flood got to the end of her rope and this was the only answer she could see.
Despite what authorities said happened, her friends say they want Flood to know they’re still here for her.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Flood, is facing two charges of first-degree murder. She is being held without bond in the Pima County Jail.
The PCSD said the victims, 8-year-old twins Jorden and Jaden Webb were found shot to death in a home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place on Thursday, April 4.
Authorities said Flood, the young boys’ guardian, showed symptoms of an apparent overdose and was transported to a local hospital. The PCSD said it received a 911 call about multiple gunshot victims at the home near Ruthrauff and La Cholla around 2 p.m. Thursday. When investigators got there, the two boys were found in separate bedrooms.
