TPD: Pedestrian dead, hit in crosswalk on east side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson are investigating a crash from last month that involved a pedestrian who has since died.
The crash happened the night of Tuesday, March 26, at the intersection of E. Pima Street and N. Rook Avenue, which is just west of Wilmot Road, according to a release from the department.
First responders rushed the pedestrian, 49-year-old Daniel Benavidez, to the hospital around 10:00 p.m. that night.
He died at the hospital on April 3, according to the release.
It stated Benavidez was in a painted and signed crosswalk when he was hit on Pima Street.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. Investigators determined neither speed, nor impairment, were factors. Officers have not made any arrests or issued any citations for this crash.
It is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact TPD or share tips anonymously through 88-CRIME.
