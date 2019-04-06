W! The Wildcats; Arizona wins WNIT championship

TUCSON, AZ - It was a poetic end for the Arizona Wildcats’ season in Saturday’s WNIT Championship as Arizona comfortably downed Northwestern 56-42 to claim the title.
The UA victory came in front of a sold out McKale Center crowd of 14,644, which was a program record as well as the largest crowd in Pac-12 Women's Basketball history.
Sophomore Aari McDonald finished with a game-high 19 points, ending her season just shy of 900 points.
As it has been all season, the Wildcats' defense set the tone for Saturday's win. Northwestern shot just 26.5 percent from the field for the game.
After the game, McDonald was named WNIT MVP and Reese was named to the WNIT All-Tournament Team.
You can read more about Saturday’s championship victory over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
