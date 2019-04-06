Wait times at Nogales Port of Entry shrink

NOGALES, AZ (KOLD News 13) - What could easily be a two-hour wait time to reenter the U.S. from Mexico on a Friday just weeks ago, turned to next nothing this week.
“Never waited at all,” said Cheryl Ayr at the DeConcini Port of Entry. “For the first time, I walked right through.”
“10 minutes,” said Shirley Sandylance who came back from dental work in Nogales, Sonora. “I mean we were hardly in line at all.”
She said the last time she came it was an hour and a half in line.
Kent Erickson brought reading material that he usually reads while he waits 45 minutes to two hours to cross, but not today.
“I didn’t need it because it was so quick,” he said.
Drivers entering from Mexico said their wait times were half of what they expected.
SENTRI, or those who have Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection stickers, Friday was “muy rapido", as one driver put it.
Semi-trucks sped through the Mariposa Point of Entry on Friday, as opposed to past Fridays when the lines are normally longer.
The question is why?
When KOLD News 13 posed the question to Customs, the reply was it’s “realigning our assets.”
The details of what that means were not released and how long it might last we were told “depends on circumstances.”
