Another driver blames debris for smashed windshield on I-10

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson driver believes a concrete stake that went through a man’s windshield and into his arm while driving on the interstate hit his car, first.
KOLD News 13 first shared Michael Kramer’s scary drive to work on Monday, April 1.
Kramer said he was on his way to work around 7:15 a.m. when the heavy rod flew right though his windshield, piercing his right arm. He said it appeared the rod may have hit the hood of his pick-up truck first before going through the glass.
“Just all of a sudden there was, it seemed like an explosion. I didn’t know what happened," said Kramer. “It was almost like smokey in the truck and I looked down and had a giant concrete stake sticking out of my arm.”
Kramer, who shared his story hours after surgery with a bandage on his arm, said he knew he was lucky, but still wondered where the rod could have come from, since he didn’t see any construction trucks near him at the time of the incident.
“It kind of seemed to appear out of nowhere," said Kramer.
After hearing about Kramer’s experience, another driver sent in photos of his shattered windshield.
In an email, Keith Elkins wrote “The rod was in the middle of the road and an SUV directly in front of me drove over it kicking it up in the air and it flew straight into my windshield. Luckily it hit sideways and did not penetrate.”
Elkins said his incident happened around the same time Monday morning. he was able to get off I-10 at the Congress Street exit and pull into a parking lot, safely.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the concrete stake could have fallen off a construction truck, although Kramer said he hadn’t remembered any large trucks on the road before being hit by the rod.
AZDPS said it was possible the debris was kicked-up by several cars before hitting Kramer’s.
According to AAA, more than 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. roadways between 2011 and 2014.
The study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found road debris had resulted in approximately 39,000 injuries and more than 500 deaths in those four years.
The Arizona Department of Transportation and AZDPS urge drivers to call 911 if you see debris in the roadway for officials can remove it safely. Do not try to move it yourself.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.