Bill could create more spots for med students in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a day Martin Cisneroz will never forget.
When he walked on stage during the University of Arizona's Match Day, Cizneroz proudly announced that he would be staying in Tucson.
“I remember opening my envelope, shaking a little bit.” said Cisneroz. "I read my assignment here in Tucson for emergency medicine and I just lost it.”
Now he's ready to get to work here in Arizona. But that's not the case for all of the grads. In fact, the University found that 60% of medical students will go out of state for further training.
Why? Well, there’s simply no training spots for them here in Arizona.
“The largest barrier to getting physicians to come to Arizona is trying to sell the place. There's low reimbursement rates, the inadequate growth of residency slots as well as an increased work load for physicians leading to burnout, causing physicians to leave the industry all together.” said Cisneroz.
The residency spots are a part of the Graduate Medical Education, or the next tier of medical training. But there’s a limit on the number of slots due to a lack of funding.
"For emergency medicine here at the Tucson campus there’s roughly 16 spots available.” said Cisneroz.
That’s where Senate Bill 1354 comes in.
SB 1354 focuses on Graduate Medical Education and would funnel money to five programs aimed at keeping future doctors in the state.
"This is the component that has been addressed as not having adequate growth and meeting the needs of a demanding patient load here in Arizona, as well as broadly.”
Dr. Robert Aaronson who works at the Tucson Medical Center said the bill would alleviate the doctor shortage in Arizona, which is considered one of the worst in the nation.He said the bill would provide money that is desperately needed to support more local residency programs - leading to more doctors and less waiting for Arizonans to be seen.
According to the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health, 563 primary care physicians are needed now, and 1,941 are needed by 2030.
“We need more primary care physicians, our patients need them, and Arizona as a whole would benefit from this change in policy and this increased funding towards this initiative.” said Cisneroz.
