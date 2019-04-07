'Grotesque and sickening’: CA man planned to kidnap, rape 6 former co-workers, police say

WALNUT CREEK, CA (KGO/CNN) - A California man was arrested after authorities say he attacked a female former co-worker with a stun gun and wrote down plans to rape and kidnap several others.
Matt Caruso, 37, is being held on a bail of more than $1 million. He was charged with attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to rape and possession of child pornography.
Police say Caruso targeted six women, all former co-workers who live in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area.
The first woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was attacked with a stun gun on March 26 just before 7 a.m. as she walked to her car before work, according to authorities.
The victim was able to fight off the suspect and run away. The suspect then fled the scene.
Later that day, a maintenance worker found a box in a dumpster at a Fremont, CA, apartment complex that police say was filled with items that were part of an alleged rape kit.
"A rape and kidnapping kit which included ties and bondage, the stun gun, disguises, as well as the information of where his victims lived,” said Lt. Tom Cashion with the Walnut Creek Police Department.
Also in the box were receipts to a nearby Walmart. Investigators used surveillance video from the store to identify Caruso.
Police say Caruso conducted surveillance of his victims and wrote out his plans.
"This is someone who’s stalking their prey in order to do some heinous activities to them,” Cashion said. “He wrote out a lot of the things he was planning to do that were grotesque and sickening.”
During a search of Caruso’s home in Newark, CA, police allegedly found guns and child pornography.
Caruso’s arraignment is set for April 9.
