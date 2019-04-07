Kelly’s hit lifts D-backs in 9th, Red Sox fall to 2-8

The Red Sox plated the game's first three runs in the top of the second. Bogaerts led off with a walk and took third with heads-up baserunning on a shallow single to center by Rafael Devers. Eduardo Nunez's groundout scored Bogaerts, and one out later, Devers came home on Price's single past first base. That was Price's first career RBI and his fourth hit in 50 at-bats.