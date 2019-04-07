Police investigate burglary, gun shots on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson are investigating a burglary followed by gun shots on the city’s southwest side Saturday.
Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a home on Thorne Street, which is off Midvale Park Road south of Drexel Road.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said the man living there returned home to find suspects burglarizing the place. The suspects stole his vehicle and the man fired several shots at them as they left, according to Dugan.
He said nobody was hurt. No arrests have been made at this time.
Detectives at the scene called in the Gang Unit to investigate the situation.
Return to this story for updates as we learn them.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.