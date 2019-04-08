ACTION DAY: Windy day expected on Wednesday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Wednesday, April 10 because of high winds.
There is a High Wind Watch in effect for parts of Cochise and Graham counties. Gusts in this area could get as high as 60 mph.
With the strong winds and dry conditions, there is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect. Any brush fire could spread rapidly in these conditions.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and near record-breaking heat! Highs in the mid 90s. Winds pick up in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy. 10 percent chance for isolated showers.
SATURDAY: 30 percent chance for scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
