Ben’s Bells Camp Kind returning this summer

Camp KIND is a week-long experience for school-age children who want to learn more about intentional kindness and practice it as a skill throughout the year. Campers will learn about and discuss the impact and need for kindness in their schools and communities, while taking part in the magic of the Ben’s Bells Project mission. The experience includes a variety of energetic games, hands-on science activities (slime, anyone?), crafts to keep, and new friends that may last a lifetime.