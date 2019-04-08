Ben’s Bells Camp Kind returning this summer

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Join us for another Summer of Kindness! At Camp KIND, children use Ben’s Bells Kind Campus materials as the basis for five days of social engagement and growth. Activities include creative crafts, memorable music, engaging stories, and the chance to take part in Ben’s Bells’ ceramic studio projects. Kind campers will return from Camp KIND ready to apply what they’ve learned and experienced to their lives at school and home.
Camp KIND is a week-long experience for school-age children who want to learn more about intentional kindness and practice it as a skill throughout the year. Campers will learn about and discuss the impact and need for kindness in their schools and communities, while taking part in the magic of the Ben’s Bells Project mission. The experience includes a variety of energetic games, hands-on science activities (slime, anyone?), crafts to keep, and new friends that may last a lifetime.
Holding a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with an Early Childhood endorsement, Ben Collinsworth is happy to return as Camp KIND instructor in 2019. He has led summer programs at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures and Tucson Botanical Gardens, and is a teacher in the Flowing Wells School District where he and his students are enrolled in Ben’s Bells’ Kind Campus curriculum. Ben can’t wait to meet you and your kind camper this summer!
When:
Week 1, June 3 - 7, Monday-Friday, grades K and 1
Week 2, June 10 - 14, Monday-Friday, grades 2 and 3
Week 3, June 17 - 21, Monday-Friday, grades K and 1
Week 4, June 24 - 28, Monday-Friday, grades 2 and 3
Four one-week sessions in June 2019. Ben’s Bells Project, 40 W. Broadway, Tucson. All camps run Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cost is $100 per child each session.
For more information about Camp KIND please visit www.bensbells.org/camp-kind
