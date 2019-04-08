Cochise County Search and Rescue find lost hiker

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County Search and Rescue found and rescued a lost hiker in the Fairbank area, Saturday April 6.
The lost hiker, a 25-year-old male who suffers from some medical issues, called his parents to tell them he was lost.
Cochise County Search and Rescue and air support Geronimo found him, tired and thirsty, heading south on the railroad tracks north of Schoolhouse Trail.
Although the man was in a weak condition, he was able to walk to the river bed where Geronimo had landed to take him to safety.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the situation at approximately 5:24 p.m.
Cochise County posted to Facebook, thanking all involved in the mission.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.