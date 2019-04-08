Davis-Monthan Airmen conducting readiness exercise

Some of the thousands of troops headed for the U.S.-Mexico border will be stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. (Source: U.S. Air Force)
April 8, 2019 at 2:51 PM MST - Updated April 8 at 2:51 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - This week, a number of airmen from Davis-Monthan are participating in a readiness exercise.

There will be operations conducted through the week involving aircraft, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and other units stationed out of Davis-Monthan.

There will potentially be loud booms coming from on-base activities throughout the week.

For more information or questions about the base and the exercise, please contact the 355th Wing Public Affairs office at 228-3407.

