Davis-Monthan Airmen conducting readiness exercise

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - This week, a number of airmen from Davis-Monthan are participating in a readiness exercise.
There will be operations conducted through the week involving aircraft, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and other units stationed out of Davis-Monthan.
There will potentially be loud booms coming from on-base activities throughout the week.
For more information or questions about the base and the exercise, please contact the 355th Wing Public Affairs office at 228-3407.
