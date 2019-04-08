FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High temperatures, high winds and rain chances this week!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will send our temperatures into the 90s for the first time this year. A few passing cold fronts will help bring our temperatures back down to reality while also bringing us gusty conditions and the chance for valley rain and mountain snow.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the mid-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny and warm with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and near record-breaking heat! Highs in the mid-90s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid-70s. Windy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Windy. 10% chance for isolated showers.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for scattered showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-70s.
